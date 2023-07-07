Hear Two Previously Unreleased Prince Tracks

Written By Peter Burditt

NPG Records, in partnership with Prince’s estate Paisley Park, unveiled two of the late singer/songwriter’s previously unreleased tracks. Both songs have remained in Prince’s vault since their recordings. The two tracks are Prince’s 2006 “All A Share Together Now,” and the 1992 “7(E Flat Version).” The latter is a remixed version of Princes’s single “7,” which was the third single from the late singer’s album Love Symbol.

The release of these archived singles comes in response to the success of the 7th annual Celebration 2023, a yearly event that honors the late singer. The celebration also marked what would have been the iconic singer/songwriter’s 65th birthday. During the event at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the two tracks were played to the fans in attendance and then given to them on cassette-shaped USB hard drives.

In addition to the singles being gifted to the audience, other highlights of the celebration were performances by Minnesota super group Sounds of Blackness; R&B star Stokley of Mint Condition; artist, DJ, and producer D-Nice; members of Prince’s band; and Prince protégé, Shelby J. The event also honored the late Tina Turner with a performance from a long-time collaborator of Prince’s, DJ Rashida.

The release of these two singles marks a new segment of Prince’s brand and legacy due to the fact that just last year, all of the singer’s assets were divided up among family members and independent publisher Primary Wave.

Prior to this release, other Prince music that has been made public since his death on April 21, 2016, include, 4Ever (2016), Piano & A Microphone 1983 (2018), Originals (2019), Prince and The Revolution:Live (2020), and most recently, Welcome 2 America (2021).

NPG Records intends to share more announcements on future Prince music in August.

Listen to both recordings below.