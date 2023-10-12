Unheard ‘Diamonds and Pearls’-Era Prince Live Show Available Now on High-Res Formats

A previously unheard 1992 live performance by Prince and his backing band The New Power Generation has been released on the immersive Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio formats.

The 14-track set, dubbed Live at Glam Slam, was recorded at Prince’s own Glam Slam club in Minneapolis on January 11, 1992, and was put together as a preview of his upcoming tour in support of his then-latest album, Diamonds and Pearls.

The show featured renditions of nine songs from Diamonds and Pearls, as well as versions of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “Sexy M.F.,” and more. The concert also included a medley that combined “1999” and “Baby I’m a Star” with the Diamonds and Pearls tune “Push.”

The event marked the first and only time that Prince and The New Power Generation publicly performed the full Diamonds and Pearls Tour show in the U.S., as the 1992 trek only visited Japan, Australia, and Europe.

The Live at Glam Slam album also will be included in the expanded reissue of Diamonds and Pearls, which will be released October 27.

In addition to a remastered version of the 1991 album, the super-deluxe package includes 47 previously unreleased tracks, more than two hours of high-def concert footage, and a 120-page hardback book that features rare photos, reproductions of Prince’s hand-written lyrics, and more.

Released in October of 1991, Diamonds and Pearls peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, and went on to be certified double platinum for sales of more than 2 million copies in the U.S. The album yielded four Top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100—”Gett Off,” “Cream,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” and “Money Don’t Matter 2 Night.”

The album’s title track reached No. 3 on the Hot 100, while “Cream” was Prince’s final single ever to top the chart.

Visit Prince.com for more details about the reissue.

Meanwhile, the first episode of a new multi-part podcast series focusing on Diamonds and Pearls is available now on major streaming platforms. The series looks at the making of the album and examines and the impact the record has had. It includes insights and recollections of members of the New Power Generation.

