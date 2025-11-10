Howard Stern in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Nancy Wilson Says Yes—“He’s Not an A-Hole Anymore”

Over the weekend, the music industry took a moment to celebrate the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee class. Those who found themselves becoming part of history were The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and more. Aside from the recipients, dozens of celebrities, rock stars, and musicians were on hand. Among the crowd was none other than Nancy Wilson of Heart. Thrilled to be part of the celebration, Wilson had a somewhat interesting answer when asked about who she thought should be inducted into the Rock Hall.

While each star offered an entirely different name, Wilson didn’t name another singer or band. Instead, she pointed to Howard Stern. Part of the music industry since the 1970s, Stern quickly developed a persona of shock, awe, and vulgarity. But even within the chaos, the DJ was labeled the King of All Media.

Pleading her case, Wilson said, “Howard is such a rock star and such a patron of rock and roll. He could actually be inducted next year and I would say yes to that.” And knowing that some might only remember Stern from the past, she added, “He’s not an a**hole anymore.”

Could Nancy Wilson Help Howard Stern Get Into The Rock Hall?

Getting support from Wilson, Stern will need a few more supporters before he enters the Rock Hall inductee conversation. But for those wondering, the DJ could enter the Rock Hall thanks to the Ahmet Ertegun Award. In the past, the award was given to both Alan Freed and Tom Donahue. Both were radio DJs who pioneered radio at the time.

Throughout his career, Stern not only carved out his own spot in radio but also received the chance to interview some of the biggest names in music. Just to name a few – Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ringo Starr, Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper, and Rob Zombie. Stern even helped promote Kurt Cobain before he became the voice of Nirvana.

Although Wilson supported Stern, she traveled to the Rock Hall to help induct Soundgarden. The band behind “Hands All Over” and “Loud Love”, the singer declared them a “true rock band”, stating, “It was about time.”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)