Heart Returns with 2024 World Tour with Guests Cheap Trick and Squeeze

For the first time in five years, Heart is returning on tour in 2024 with dates in North America and Europe, along with special guests Cheap Trick and Squeeze. The Royal Flush Tour 2024 kicks off on April 20 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and will continue throughout the U.S. before the European leg, June 20 through July 12, and concluding with a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on September 22.



Along with hitting cities throughout the U.S. and Canada with dates in Toronto, Montreal and more internationally, Heart is also set to play several festivals, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.



Heart will be joined by Cheap Trick during the North American leg of the tour and Squeeze for the European dates. The band will also join Def Leppard and Journey for three stadium dates in Cleveland, Toronto, and Boston during the summer.

Videos by American Songwriter

Left to Right: Ryan Wariner, Tony Lucido, Sean Lane, Ann Wilson, Paul Moak, Ryan Waters, Nancy Wilson (Photo: Criss Cain)

“We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans,” said Ann Wilson in a statement. “The exceptional talent of the band—Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony, and Sean—brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance.”

Nancy Wilson added, “I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on-the-0spot rock show.”

[RELATED: Ann Wilson on Writing for Heart and Women in Music Today]

Throughout the tour, Heart will play through its nearly 50-year catalog of music, filling sets with “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” “These Dreams,” and more with its current lineup of Ann and Nancy Wilson, along with guitarists Ryan Wariner, Ryan Waters, keyboardist Paul Moak, bassist Tony Lucido, and drummer Sean T. Lane.



Get tickets to see Heart directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

Heart’s Royal Flush Tour 2024 North America Dates with Cheap Trick:

Apr 20 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 22 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Apr 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)*

Apr 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

April 28 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (multi-act event)**

May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)

May 3 – Thackerville, OK – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*

May 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

May 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

May 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 18 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

May 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live*

Jul 30 – Cleveland, OH – Progressive Field**(with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 2 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 5 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 7 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Aug 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Aug 11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Aug 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug 16 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*

Aug 18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Aug 23 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Aug 24 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

Aug 27 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

Aug 28 – Allentown, PA – The Great Allentown Fair*

Sept 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sept 20 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Sept 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)

*An Evening With

**Festival / stadium dates

Heart’s Royal Flush Tour 2024 North America Dates with Squeeze:

June 20 – Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting**

June 22 – Berlin, DE – UberEats Music Hall

June 24 – Stockholm, SE – Grona Lund

June 25 – Helsinki, FI – Ice Hall

June 27 – Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock Festival**

June 30 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest**

July 1 – London, UK – The O2%

July 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham%

July 5 – Nottingham, UK – Capital FM Arena%

July 6 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena%

July 8 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena%

July 9 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro%

July 11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal – Club

July 12 – Weert, NL – Bospop Festival**



**festivals

Photo: Pamela Corey/WireImage

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.