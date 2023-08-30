Ann Wilson Set to Release Album ‘Another Door’ with Band Tripsitter

Prior to kicking off her current 2023 tour, Ann Wilson and her band Tripsitter recorded her latest album Another Door, out September 29. A collection of new, original tracks, Another Door marks the first time since the 1970s that Wilson has recorded an album collectively with a band, and as the sole songwriter.

“This is an exciting time in my creative life,” said Wilson in a statement, “so much new and fresh to remind me of why I love my calling.”

Wilson, along with guitarist Ryan Wariner, bassist Tony Lucido, drummer Sean T. Lane, and guitarist and keyboard player Paul Moak were also joined by guitarist Tom Bukovac during the recording.

“All these songs were written by me and some musicians of the finest caliber,” said Wilson in a YouTube video message. “I think if you give it a listen, it’ll blow your mind. Will you walk through the door with us?”

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: top row (l to r): Sean T. Lane (drums), Ann Wilson, Tony Lucido (bass); bottom row (l to r): Paul Moak (guitars/keyboards), Ryan Wariner (guitars)

In 2022, Wilson recorded Heart‘s 1975 classic “Magic Man” with Dolly Parton for Parton’s forthcoming album Rock Star. She also joined Disturbed frontman David Draiman for the duet “Don’t Tell Me,” off the band’s Divisive album.

Wilson and sister Nancy recently revealed that Heart has reunited and is working on new music. Their union marks the first new material from Heart since their 16th album, Beautiful Broken, in 2016.

Following their 2019 tour, both focused on their solo careers with Nancy sharing her solo debut, You and Me, in 2021, and Ann releasing her album Fierce Bliss in 2022. Nancy Wilson said that their recent reunion has been a “nice rediscovery” of her relationship with Ann and that the music they’re working on now sounds more like what Heart was producing in the 1970s.

“[It’s] closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the ’70s, late ’70s,” said Wilson. “So it’s really fun, it’s just exciting and inspiring.”

‘Another Door’ Track List:

“Tripsitter” “This Is Now” “Rain Of Hell” “Stranger In A Strange Land” “Waiting For Magic” “Ruler Of The Night” “Still” “Rusty Robots” “What If” “Little Things” “Miss One & Only”

Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic