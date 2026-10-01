Heavy Metal Pioneer Who Helped Give Birth to Black Metal Dies at 63

Cronos has died. Venom, the heavy metal band the singer founded in 1995, announced his death in a Facebook post. He was 63.

No cause of death was provided for Cronos, whose birth name was Conrad Lant.

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“It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the news that Conrad ‘Cronos’ Lant has passed away,” the band wrote. “For more than four decades, Conrad’s voice, bass and vision were at the heart of Venom.”

“From the first dark rumblings of Welcome to Hell, through Black Metal, At War With Satan, Possessed and beyond, he created something that changed heavy music forever,” the post continued of Venom’s first four albums. “Venom never followed the rules. They forged their own path. And Conrad was there at the centre of it all — uncompromising, fearless and unmistakable.”

Venom next addressed their fan base, noting, “The Legions have always been an important part of Venom. To everyone who stood with the band through the years, bought the records, came to the shows, wore the shirts, shared the music and kept the flame burning—Cronos was always grateful for your loyalty and support.”

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Cronos’ son, Nathan, echoed that sentiment in a statement of his own, which the band included in their post.

“I want to thank all of the Legions for all of the support you have given my dad over the years,” he said. “I know he really appreciated you all. He has laid down his soul, and his music will live on. The legend of Cronos will never die.”

Venom’s post continued by making several promises to the band’s late leader.

“His music will never die. His voice will never fade,” the band wrote. “And the legacy of Venom will live on through the music he created and through the Legions around the world who continue to carry that flame.”

The post ended with messages of gratitude and love for Cronos.

“Thank you, Conrad. Thank you, Cronos. Thank you for the music. Thank you for the memories,” the post read. “Our deepest love and condolences go to Nathan & Hel, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, Conrad. The legend lives on.”

Photo by Anne-Marie Forker/Getty Images