Kenny Chesney Is Gearing Up to Beat a Record Long-Held by Tim McGraw

Kenny Chesney is nearing some record-breaking chart success. Fresh off the release of his latest album, Silver Sands Marina, Chesney’s song, “Carry On,” is sitting on the top spot of the Radio & Records/Mediabase Country chart.

The chart success notched Chesney his 37th No. 1, moving him into third place overall behind George Strait and Alabama.

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Perhaps more notable is what could be coming for Chesney. The success of “Carry On” means that Chesney has now spent 75 weeks atop the chart throughout his career.

Tim McGraw holds the record for most weeks spent at No. 1 at 77 weeks, meaning Chesney is just weeks away from making history.

Overall, “Carry On” is Chesney’s 100th charting single. It’s the first indie and only the third single to close the entire radio panel in its first week. As Chesney’s 62nd Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, it set a second record for the most country Top 10s.

Kenny Chesney Speaks Out About His Recent Success

“When they tell me this stuff, it’s a lot to take in,” Chesney said in a press release. “It gets harder the more you do this to find songs that stand out from what you’ve done, that say things you want to say–and you think other people will find themselves in, too. That’s really the point: the connection. Like my tours, I want this music to bring people together, to lift them up.”

Silver Sands Marina has been doing just that since its release earlier this month.

“Three years in the making, a lot of songs listened to, even recorded, to get to this moment, these stories and emotions, and I wanted to give it all directly to the people who’ve loved and lived this music with me,” Chesney said. “There is so much good happening, we should all experience it together. Man, did we! And it’s awesome to hear the reactions people are having…”

Chesney got to experience those reactions in person when he held an album release pop up show at Nashville’s The Pinnacle. During the 90-minute set, Chesney reached deep into the depths of his catalogue to play past favorites, long forgotten tracks, and new music for the sold out crowd.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images