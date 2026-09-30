Paul McCartney Says He’s “Blown Away” by Celine Dion’s Work in ‘High in the Clouds’ Film Adaptation

Paul McCartney is praising Celine Dion. The rockstar took to Instagram to share photos with Dion, a compliment her work on High in the Clouds, the forthcoming film adaptation of his children’s adventure novel.

“It’s been so great to see the amazing reaction to Celine’s comeback in Paris,” McCartney wrote of Dion’s recent concerts. “There’s so much love out there for her.”

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“I’m so excited that’s she’s part of our High In The Clouds film,” he continued. “I’ve just been listening to some of her parts and I’m blown away by it. Wow what a talent. We are very lucky to have her as part of the team. Can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Paul McCartney’s Current Projects

Due to be released next summer, High in the Clouds is a 3D animated film inspired by the 2005 novel of the same name. McCartney wrote the adventure book alongside Geoff Dunbar and Philip Ardagh.

Dion leads the voice cast for the project, which also includes Himesh Patel, Hannah Waddingham, Idris Elba, Lionel Richie, Ringo Starr, Jimmy Fallon, Clémence Poésy, Pom Klementieff, and Alain Chabat.

High in the Clouds follows the story of Wirral, a teenage squirrel who sets off on a mission to set music free after its banned from his town by Gretsch, a bossy owl.

McCartney is writing and composing original songs for the project, which will feature a score by Michael Giacchino.

Toby Genkel will direct the film. Meanwhile, Jon Crocker is writing the script and Patrick Hanenberger is in charge of production design.

“I’ve always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me,” McCartney said in a press release back in 2019. “I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

High in the Clouds isn’t the only movie currently in McCartney’s orbit. Director Sam Mendes is currently hard at work on The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

The project will include four movies, each told from the perspective of a different band member.

Mendes has expressed excitement about the great undertaking, which will be released to the world in April 2028.

“I’m honoued to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time,” he previously said, “and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns

