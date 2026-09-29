Kenny Chesney’s 36th No. 1 Hit Sat on His Computer for 5 Years Before Finding Its Moment

On September 25, Kenny Chesney released his first album in over two years with Silver Sands Marina. Marking his return to the airwaves, the album featured collaborations with Lily Meola, Colbie Caillat, and Megan Moroney. Back in May, the country singer promoted his newest album with the hit single “Carry On.” While using the song to push his album, Chesney had no idea that it would bring him his 36th No. 1 hit. While thrilled over the success of the song, the hitmaker recently admitted that “Carry On” sat on his computer for five years before he decided to share it.

Discussing the journey from idea to No. 1 hit, Chesney struggled when it came to “Carry On.” Although he loved the theme and lyrics, he explained how it never fit in any of his albums. “I’ve had ‘Carry On’… for over five years in that file, waiting for its moment. It didn’t fit on other records. If it had been on other records, that whole album wouldn’t have been as cohesive. So, I’m a big believer in cohesive records.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

“Carry On” was more than a hit song to Chesney. He embraced the lyrics as a motto for life. “’Carry On’ finally found its place and made its way into the world. And there’s a lot in ‘Carry On’ that’s kind of become my life mantra. And it’s something that when I go back out there on the road, it’s going to be a message to my audience.”

[RELATED: Chris Young Reveals How Kenny Chesney Helped Celebrate His First No. 1 Song]

Kenny Chesney Remembers Turbulent Relationship With The Radio

Aside from Chesney wanting to perform the song on stage, it acted as a bridge between the past and present. Looking back at his career, the singer insisted that for a moment, the radio was not a fan. “We’ve been doing this for a while together. And I’m sure that you’d remember the time when it wasn’t that way. My relationship with country radio and everybody out there has been built over time because there was a long while where I release a song and it was 180 degrees the other way.”

With Chesney not letting the airwaves or charts dictate his future, the singer let the lyrics do the talking. And after more than three decades in country music, he was thankful to finally be welcomed by all of radio. “I’m very grateful for that, and it doesn’t happen [to] every song. It didn’t happen. It’s only happened three times in the history’s format, so it made me feel incredible.”

What started as a song collecting dust on Chesney’s computer eventually became another defining moment in his career. Five years later, “Carry On” not only found its home but carried the country star back to No. 1.

(Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)