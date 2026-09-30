Beloved Singer Behind the 2008 Beijing Olympics Theme Song Dead at 63

Liu Huan, the beloved Chinese baritone who sang the 2008 Beijing Olympics theme song, “You And Me”, has died. The late 2000s opening ceremony was the first time many people, particularly audience members in the States, heard the singer. But in his native China, Huan was a pop pioneer, well-known for songs like “Sun In Heart” and “The One Who Wins The Hearts Of The People Gains The Empire”. Both songs were for television series.

In addition to his prolific work as a recording artist, Huan taught at the Beijing University of International Business and Economics and the University of International Relations. He sought to introduce the Western world to Chinese music and vice versa, bridging a gap that the popular music industry doesn’t often traverse.

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Huan also worked in television, both as a judge on the competition series The Voice Of China and as a contestant himself on another voice competition program, Singer. He won the latter with the highest score ever attained at the time in 2019.

The Beloved Chinese Singer Liu Huan Died at 63 Years Old

Liu Huan’s best-known performance around the world is, of course, his performance with British singer Sarah Brightman. The singers performed “You And Me” at the opening ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, during which Huan also performed “Beijing Welcomes You”. The collaboration on “You And Me” was as fitting for the international spirit of the games as it was from a musical perspective. Huan and Brightman’s shared classical background led to an expert-level performance, making it an obvious highlight of the event.

Brightman shared a statement on Facebook after the news of his passing broke. “I have been saddened to hear of the passing of the great Liu Huan. He was an amazing talent and a true gentleman.”

Huan died at the age of 63 on September 25, 2026. An obituary published in UIBE reads (translated to English), “In accordance with Mr. Liu Huan’s last wishes, the funeral will be kept simple, with no funeral committee established and no farewell ceremony or memorial service held. Though he has passed away, his teachings will live on.”

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