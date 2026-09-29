Todd Rundgren Says Only One Member Truly Survived The Beatles: “He Finally Got Over Being a Beatle”

Since the 1960s, Todd Rundgren has left his mark on the music industry alongside groups like Nazz, Utopia, The New Cars, and Runt. He also used his talents to explore a solo career that included over two dozen albums. Not wasting a single moment in the spotlight, Rundgren’s last album to hit shelves was Space Force, released in 2022. Throughout his career, the musician had a front-row seat to some of the world’s biggest groups. And when it came to The Beatles, Rundgren promised there was only one member who was able to survive the lasting legacy of the band.

Discussing his career with Vulture, Rundgren eventually found himself dissecting the Beatles. According to the musician, Ringo Starr spent years trying to discover himself after Beatlemania. “Ringo was maybe the only one who survived the Beatles. All the other guys had some sort of issues they had to deal with. Paul McCartney, even today, is so afraid that people forget who he is that he’ll show up at a mall opening.”

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Not criticizing the group, Rundgren explained how it was nearly impossible to escape the tentacles of the Beatles. With the band completely taking over music, the charts, and the world, Rundgren added, “Ringo finally got over being a Beatle and became Ringo… [But] there was a time early on during the All-Starr tours where he was afraid that, if he stopped anywhere in public, he’d be mobbed to death. So he would ignore everybody. By the time he got around to the last couple of tours that I did with him, he was out there… with the fans and comfortable with himself.”

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Why Did Todd Rundgren Leave The All-Starr Band?

That’s right. Although a fan of the Beatles, Rundgren got the opportunity to share the stage with Starr thanks to his All-Starr Band. And during that time, he watched as Starr struggled with his rehab. “After the Beatles were done, he recorded some stuff but didn’t go out on tour. He was too stage shy. Cut to 10 years later, and Ringo decides that as part of his rehabilitation he’s going to start playing again.”

Like many artists, Starr missed the spotlight and found himself spiraling down a dark path. Thankfully, he sought help and eventually returned with the All-Starr Band. As for his health, Rundgren promised, “He has his own regimen, and he’s so freaking healthy. It’s unbelievable how well he takes care of himself. He’s great to work with… it’s a great gig if you can get it.”

While enjoying his time with Starr and the band, Rundgren eventually left. Not because of any disagreement but due to every show being the same. Admitting that the songs and jokes were always the same, he felt there was little left for him to explore creatively.

(Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)