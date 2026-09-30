Amy Grant and Natalie Grant To Share the Stage for the First Time for Special Dolly Parton Tribute

57th annual GMA Dove Awards have announced their final string of performers. Alongside the buzzy lineup, the Christian and gospel-focused ceremony will host a touching Dolly Parton tribute from Amy Grant and Natalie Grant.

[RELATED: Watch Kacey Musgraves Give Dolly Parton the Perfect Goodbye With Emotional 2026 VMAs Tribute]

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This Year’s GMA Dove Awards Features a Buzzy List of Performances and a Dolly Parton Tribute

The show, set for October 9 at 7:30 p.m., will see Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson, Tye Tribbett, Hope Darst, and Elevation Worship take the stage. Lake and Wilson recently released a song together, “The Jesus I Know Now”, marking Wilson’s entry into the faith-based market.

Other performers include Anne Wilson, Chosen Road, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, host Tauren Wells, and TobyMac. In addition to performances from this year’s nominees, Parton will get the spotlight from Amy Grant and Natalie Grant. Organizers have not yet announced which song they will perform, but Parton has plenty of faith-centric songs to choose from.

The late, great country star was a frequent face at the Dove Awards, having earned many nominations over the years and making her faith a central part of her music. Parton also earned a posthumous nomination at this year’s awards for “Broken Angels” with The Grascals.

Other artists set to appear as presenters include Christine D’Clario, Chris Tomlin, Cory Asbury, Hezekiah Walker, Jenn Johnson, Marvin Sapp, Shawn Johnson East, and, from The Chosen, George H. Xanthis and Paras Patel.

The Dove Awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ app and be simulcast on SiriusXM The Message. Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, and CeCe Winans lead the nominations for this year’s Dove Awards, alongside many other major names in the faith music market.

(Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images)