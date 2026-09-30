Kenny Chesney Reveals Why He Rents an Entire Stadium for a Week Before Every Tour

Kenny Chesney goes big for his tours. During a recent appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, the country star revealed that he rents out a stadium before kicking off his treks.

“For the last several years, we’ve opened our tour in Tampa, and we’re gonna do that again next summer,” he said. “We’ll be there for a week before the first show, in the stadium. [We rent the stadium] for a week.”

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Despite the expense of the endeavor, Chesney insisted that renting out the stadium is “the only way to do it.”

“There’s so many moving parts that goes into it,” he explained. “You can’t simulate that in a really small space, or even in a really big rehearsal space. You have to go and set everything up to see how it looks, and if something’s not right, you gotta fix it.”

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For Chesney, all the preparation is worth it to the the crowd’s reaction to his sets.

“You have the energy of the crowd, you have the energy of the of the the sound system and the band, and all of a sudden we’re there,” he said. “When those two things meet, it’s an amazing experience and it’s an addiction that I can’t explain.”

Chesney’s latest interview came on the heels of the release of his latest album, Silver Sands Marina. The country star gave fans in Nashville a little taste of what they can expect from his tour next year with an album release show at The Pinnacle.

“Three years in the making, a lot of songs listened to, even recorded, to get to this moment, these stories and emotions, and I wanted to give it all directly to the people who’ve loved and lived this music with me,” Chesney said in a press release. “There is so much good happening, we should all experience it together. Man, did we! And it’s awesome to hear the reactions people are having.”

Chesney will get more of that next year when he sets off on The Vibe Room Tour. Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, and Greylan James will be joining Chesney on the trek, which will kick off on April 24 in Tampa, Florida.

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