Country Star Admits She Stole Something From Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Music Video Set

Kaitlin Butts didn’t leave the “Choosin’ Texas” set empty handed. Speaking to Taste of Country Nights, Butts revealed that she nabbed one item before leaving her friend, Ella Langley’s, music video shoot.

Butts appears in the video alongside Luke Grimes and Miranda Lambert. When Butts showed up to the set, she spotted personalized director’s chairs for each star making a cameo in the video.

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“I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,’” Butts recalled of seeing her name on a chair. Butts was so excited, in fact, that she swiped the nameplate from the chair.

While she couldn’t take the chair itself, Butts plans to attach the nameplate to a new chair in the future.

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Butts played the villain in Langley’s video, a fact she didn’t find out until she arrived on set.



“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll bring you water, I’ll powder your nose, whatever you need,’” Butts recalled of what she told Langley after she was asked to come to set. “Then they told me I was going to be the girl in the bathroom who is mean to Ella.”

Now, “Choosin’ Texas” has taken on a life of its own, and Butts told the outlet that its “surreal” that she’s a small part of it.

What to Know About Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”

Recently, Langley’s runaway hit set a new record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I’m genuinely trying to find the words to help explain what’s going on in my brain today. I don’t know. Thank you so much,” Langley said in an Instagram video after she officially topped previous record-holder Mariah Carey. “I feel like I just don’t even know what to say at this point. I mean, I’m running out of like hyperboles to describe how I feel.”

“It’s changing my life. It’s changing lives of the writers of this song. It’s changing lives of my family,” she added. “It is truly growing an atmosphere for something I’m going to be able to do the rest of my life. And I just today, it doesn’t feel like a real thing. It feels fake.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images