Herb Alpert Announces New Album ‘Sunny Side of the Street’

Photo by Dewey Nicks / Courtesy Grand Stand Media

Legendary recording artist Herb Alpert has announced a new 11-track album, Sunny Side of the Street, which is set for release this fall on September 30. To celebrate the news, Alpert shared the first single from the forthcoming LP, “Pata Pata.”

Alpert, who rose to fame in the 20th century with his prolific Tijuana Brass group, has also announced a series of upcoming tour dates (below).

The new album from the brass titan will feature original songs, as well as covers of tracks like “I’ll Remember You” and Louis Armstrong’s “Sunny Side Of The Street.”

On the new LP, Alpert collaborated with his wife, Lani Hall, and others, including Jeff Lorber and Bill Cantos. Fans can pre-order Sunny Side Of the Street HERE

“‘Pata Pata’ was by Miriam Makeba and when I first heard it I thought it was a really interesting record. Miriam was married to Hugh Masekela who I did an album with,” said Alpert of his newest single release. “I liked the melody a lot and always had it in the back of my mind that one day I’d love to try to do a version of it. I don’t try to make music for other people. If I can record something that makes me feel good and in the moment, then that’s a sign I’m doing something right. This recording gives me that feeling.”

Last year, Alpert released Catch The Wind, a collection of music recorded by him and Hall. For more information visit HERE.

TRACK LISTING:

Sunny Side Of The Street

  1. Childhood
  2. Pata Pata
  3. Goo Goo Eyes
  4. I’ll Remember You
  5. Tickle Time
  6. Time After Time
  7. Sneaky Pete
  8. Going Out Of My Head
  9. Here She Comes
  10. Just A Dream Away
  11. Sunny Side of the Street

Tour Dates:

2022

Wed Sept 14 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium (Kansas State University) 

Thu Sept 15 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Center for the Arts 

Fri Sept 16 – Germantown, TN (Memphis) – Germantown PAC 

Sun Sept 18 – Nashville, TN – City Winery 

Mon Sept 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall 

Tue Sept 20 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theater 

Thu Sept 22 – Carmel, IN – Palladium Theatre 

Fri Sep 23 – Evanston, IL (Chicago at Northwester Univ) – Cahn Auditorium

Thu Dec 1 – Stuart, FL – The Lyric Theatre 

Fri Dec 2 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Amaturo Theatre at Broward PAC 

Sat Dec 3 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre 

Mon Dec 5 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Theatre 

Tue Dec 6 –  Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre 

Wed Dec 7 –  Durham, NC – Carolina Theater 

Thu Dec 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Smith Center – Myron’s Cabaret Jazz 

Fri Dec 16 –  Las Vegas, NV – Smith Center – Myron’s Cabaret Jazz 

Sat Dec 17 – Broad Stage – Santa Monica, CA

2023

Tue April 4 – Nanaimo, BC – Port Theatre 

Wed April 5 – Campbell River, BC – Tidemark Theatre 

Fri April 7 – Victoria, BC – McPherson Playhouse 

Sat April 8 – Vancouver, BC – Chan Centre for the Performing Arts 

Mon April 10 – Edmonton, AL – Myer Horowitz Theatre 

Tue April 11 – Calgary, AB – Bella Concert Hall

Sat May 13 – Toronto – Queen Elizabeth Theatre 

Sun May 14 – Hamilton – First Ontario Concert Hall 

Mon May 15 – Kingston – Grand Theatre 

Wed May 17 – Ottawa – Algonquin Commons Theatre 

Thu May 18 – Montreal – Theatre Maisonneuve

