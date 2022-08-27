Harry Styles Extends Love on Tour to Europe and UK in 2023, Adds Wet Leg as Support

Harry Styles has added 19 new Love on Tour dates in Europe and UK in 2023, along with new shows in Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo, Brazil, and a venue upgrade in Lima, Peru to the Estadio Nacional, which holds a capacity of more than 43,000.

Following Styles’ sold-out 43-date arena tour in 2021, his now 83-date international tour runs across 22 countries, including 13 shows across Latin America, seven dates in Australia and New Zealand, and 44 nights in North America.

The European leg of the tour will kick off on May 13 at the CASA Arena in Horsens, Denmark with stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, and more before wrapping up in Italy at the RCF Arena on July 22.

Supporting Styles on his European and UK leg of the tour is the British indie rock duo Wet Leg. Founded in 2019, the Isle of Wight indie rock duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers released their debut streaming hit single “Chaise Longue” in 2021, followed by their self-titled debut in April 2022. Jamaican artist Koffee will support Styles on all South American dates.

“The highly anticipated tour in support of his new album ‘Harry’s House’ will allow fans to access multiple nights in major cities across the globe turning iconic venues into ‘Harry’s House,” read a statement on the tour. “The 2023 European leg will also be Harry’s first full stadium outing in the region.”

Additional dates in Asia will also be added to the tour, in support of Styles’ third album Harry’s House, released in 2022, featuring the single “As It Was,” which remained at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images