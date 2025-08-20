Here’s Every Artist Performing at Tonight’s 18th Academy of Country Music Honors

The 18th Academy of Country Music Honors will be a star-studded night. Set to take place Aug. 20 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, the show will feature performances from the night’s hosts, Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson.

Videos by American Songwriter

In addition to the hosting duo, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Amy Grant, and Ashley McBryde will take the stage. Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Miko Marks, and Victoria Shaw will also perform. Rounding out the performing artists are Carter Faith, Ashley Gorley, K. Michelle, and Tucker Wetmore.

On top of his performance, Wetmore will present the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards portion of ACM Honors.

“It means a lot to be part of a night that celebrates the unsung heroes of Country Music,” Wetmore said. “The players, the engineers, the venues, the people behind the scenes—they’re the heartbeat of this industry, and I’m honored to tip my hat to them.”

The 2025 ACM Honors Hosts

At the 2025 ceremony, Pearce is returning as host for the fifth consecutive year. This year, Dickerson will join Pearce as the show’s co-host.

“This night holds a special place in my heart because it shines a light on the songwriters, musicians, and industry voices who make what we do possible,” Pearce said. “It’s truly one of my favorite nights of the year. It will be such a full circle moment to co-host with one of my oldest friends in Nashville, Russell Dickerson.”

Dickerson returned the sentiment in a statement of his own.

“It’s a real honor to be hosting ACM Honors for the first time—especially at The Pinnacle, in the heart of Nashville,” says Dickerson. “This night is all about giving credit to the folks who keep the wheels turning behind the scenes, and I’m proud to be part of it. Getting to team up with Carly and celebrate the industry we love so much is going to be one for the books.” The 2025 ACM Honors Recipients As for the evening’s honorees, it’s an extensive—and star-studded—list. Twisters will take home the ACM Film Award, while Eric Church and Ben Vaughn will each be honored with the ACM Icon Award. The ACM International Award will go to Luke Combs, the ACM Lift Every Voice Award will be handed out to Rissi Palmer, and the ACM Lifting Lives Award will go to Jelly Roll. Randy Travis has earned the ACM Milestone Award, Mac McAnally the ACM Poet’s Award, Lori Badgett the ACM Service Award, and Cody Johnson the ACM Spirit Award. Lainey Wilson, who was previously awarded the 60th ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year Award, and Jessie Jo Dillion, who was previously awarded the 60th ACM Songwriter of the Year Award, will also be honored at the ceremony. While the ceremony will take place on Aug. 20, viewers at home won’t get to see the show until Sept. 27. That night, CMT Hot 20: ACM Honors Edition will air. The three-hour special, which will be hosted by Pearce and Dickerson alongside CMT’s Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner, will include exclusive backstage conversations with honorees and performers, memorable moments from throughout the night, and exclusive performances to air only in the broadcast. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images



