Here’s Why (And How) an NHL Team Honored Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood just got honored in a way she likely never dreamed.

Videos by American Songwriter

On March 28, the Nashville Predators hosted Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher bobblehead night in tribute to the singer and her husband, a retired NHL player and former Preds captain.

“Our Music City Hockey Series was created to celebrate the music and icons that make our city so special,” Bill Wickett, the Preds’ Chief Marketing Officer, told American Songwriter. “Carrie and Mike are staples in the Smashville community and with their history here, it was a no-brainer for them to be featured together as one of our bobbleheads.”

The first 10,000 fans to arrive at the NHL game were gifted a bobblehead of the famous couple. The Underwood-themed fun began before that, though.

Ahead of the Predators’ face off against the Montreal Canadiens, the home team hosted a plaza party that featured face painting, poster making, and… car keying?

That’s right, in a nod to Underwood’s hit song “Before He Cheats,” the Preds hung up car doors spray painted in their opponent’s colors and instructed fans to dig their key into the ride.

Once fans made their way to their seats, Underwood remained a focus of the evening. Krazy Kyle, the Preds’ organist, set the vibe with an unforgettable rendition of “The Fighter,” Underwood’s 2016 song with Keith Urban.

Bridgestone Arena went wild next as the announcer revealed that the night’s guests of honor were in the house. The cameras flashed to Underwood and Fisher, who smiled and waved from their box, ready to take in the game.

Carrie Underwood Honored During Nashville Predators Game

That game was something of a bummer for Preds fans, as the home team fell 4 to 1. Underwood fans, though, got a night to remember.

“Somethin’ Bad,” the singer’s 2014 track with Miranda Lambert, was chosen as the song of the game, and rang out loudly during the third period.

Additionally, between periods, sister duo Presley & Taylor took the stage and delivered excellent covers of some of Underwood’s biggest hits. They played songs including “Last Name,” “Smoke Break,” and “Good Girl.”

“Carrie Underwood, we love you,” Presley told the crowd after the last song. “God bless you and your family.”

Underwood was apparently a fan of the sisters’ performance. After the game, the superstar commented on one of their Instagram posts, writing, “You ladies did a fantastic job tonight!”

Both Fisher and Underwood made sure to show their appreciation for the fans throughout the night too. Fisher was seen leaning out of his box to grab and sign a fan’s bobblehead. For her part, Underwood was spotted taking selfies and chatting with a fan in a neighboring box.

After her night of fun at the hockey rink, Underwood has to get back to work. On March 30, she’ll be on hand for American Idol‘s first live show of the season. During the episode, the field will be narrowed down from 20 to 12.

Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images