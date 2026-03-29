On This Day in 2020, We Said Goodbye to Country Music’s “Pickup Man” of the 90s

Six years ago today, country fans lost the artist who soundtracked many of their best ’90s memories. Joe Diffie, known for songs like “Third Rock From the Sun” and “Pickup Man”, died on March 29, 2020, at age 61. Spending three decades in country music, Diffie picked up a Grammy Award and a Country Music Association Award while earning five No. 1 hits. He also penned songs for other artists like Holly Dunn, Tim McGraw, and Jo Dee Messina.

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Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 1958, Joe Diffie got an early introduction to the stage, first performing publicly with his aunt’s country band at age 4. A star all-around athlete in high school, he attended Cameron University in Lawton before dropping out to take a variety of manual labor jobs.

Even while working at a foundry, Diffie never quite gave up on music, performing first with the gospel group Higher Purpose before switching to a bluegrass band called Special Edition. He even built his own recording studio, sending demo recordings to publishers in Nashville. Eventually, Hank Thompson recorded one of his songs, “Love on the Rocks”.

Joe Diffie Headed to Nashville Bankrupt and Depressed

The foundry closed in 1986, forcing Joe Diffie to declare bankruptcy and sell his recording studio. He also divorced his wife during this time.

Broke and depressed, Diffie decided to move to Nashville, where he took a job at Gibson Guitar Corporation. He continued recording demos, including songs later picked up by artists like Ricky Van Shelton and Alabama.

By 1989, Diffie was a full-time demo singer. He also continued with songwriting, penning a track called “There Goes My Heart Again” with Lonnie Wilson and Wayne Perry. Country artist Holly Dunn recorded the song for her fourth studio album, The Blue Rose of Texas, with Diffie on backing vocals.

After “There Goes My Heart Again” reached No. 4 on the country singles chart, Diffie landed a recording contract with Epic in 1990.

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His First Single Was a Hit

Joe Diffie’s 1990 debut single “Home” reached No. 1 on three different country charts, making him the first artist to achieve that feat. His other No. 1 singles included “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)”(1991), “Third Rock From the Sun”, (1994) “Pickup Man” (1994), and “Bigger Than the Beatles” (1995).

“He was a powerhouse that stopped people in their tracks, both on and off stage,” country singer Deana Carter said in a statement following Diffie’s death.

Featured image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Country Thunder