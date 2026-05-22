Here’s How Eric Church and Tim McGraw Quietly Helped Bring the Super Bowl to Nashville

Wait…What?!?! – That’s right, the Super Bowl is coming to Nashville. The NFL officially announced that Super Bowl LXIV will take place in Music City in 2030, giving country music fans and football lovers plenty of time to prepare for what could become one of the most unique Super Bowls in history. Although still a few years away, excitement is already building around the city. And it seems that fans have Tim McGraw and Eric Church to thank for the Super Bowl coming to the heart of country music.

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When sharing the announcement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted how Nashville held a crucial moment in the sport’s history. “The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the greatest fan events in our history. Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible.”

Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030! #SBLXIV pic.twitter.com/A4ZsLrQaUP — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2026

While a special time in the NFL, it took more than a draft to entice the organization. For that, they formed a committee. That committee consisted of former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. He also owns the Nashville Predators. Comedian Nate Bargatze, Kirk Herbstreit, Ben Weprin, McGraw, and Church.

[RELATED: Eric Church Reveals His UNC Commencement Speech Came From a “Fit of Frustration”]

Eric Church Used Podcast To Push Nashville Super Bowl Bid

Church was more than a committee member – he was also one of the biggest supporters of Nashville becoming a Super Bowl city. 2030 will mark the first Super Bowl held in Nashville or Tennessee.

A massive milestone for the state, city, and country music, Church pushed the idea during his appearance on the Hometown Titans podcast. “A lot of that comes down to – if you look at what makes great Super Bowls and great Super Bowl cities, Nashville checks every box. What they’ve been waiting on is enough of the growth that you had the hotels and you had the infrastructure to support it, right? It’s just that getting the Super Bowl or the Final Four or the College Football Playoff or Nashville, that’s a big, big thing for a city.”

Believing that Nashville was more than capable of hosting the Super Bowl, the Titans will now have to prove themselves worthy of the title. But no matter the outcome, the team is expected to enter their new Nissan Stadium during the 2027 season.

With the Super Bowl LXIV stage set, fans are now left with the most important question of all – who will be the halftime performer?

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)