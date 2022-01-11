Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Standout songwriters and performers Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker have announced that they are joining forces.

The trio of artists shared on Monday (January 10) that they will be venturing out together for The Wild Hearts Tour, a co-headlining event in which the trio will be playing across North America this July and August.

The tour will consist of “mostly outdoor venues,” and each artist will play with their own respective bands. Joining the tour as a supporting act will be special guest Spencer.. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am local time.

Check out the full tour dates here below.

“I’m so thrilled to be traveling and playing music alongside Spencer., Julien Baker, and Sharon Van Etten,” Olsen said in a statement. “It’s truly a dream, something to hold and share collaboratively as we get out from under the last few years. I know for fans it’s something different and special too, and for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp-a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward. Most of all, I am excited to sing live again, in an open and real way, both alone and together with my tourmates.”

“Sharon and Angel are artists that I have genuinely admired for many years and whose music has honestly informed much of my own writing and music-making, and I’m thrilled to be sharing a stage with them every night,” added Baker. “I think after interacting with their recorded work separately so much, it will be special to get to learn from them as we share the space of performance.”

Noted Van Etten, “Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment while supporting, A New Way Of Life, an organization that we feel is making genuine impact for the underserved. We have carefully chosen the venues we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans. I look up to Angel and have the deepest admiration for Julien and Spencer.. It is an honor, to say the least, to be able to share the stage with such talent on a tour across North America.”

The tour has also partnered with PLUS1, which means that $1 from every ticket sold will go to people working to rebuild their lives after being incarcerated.

The Wild Hearts Tour Dates

Thu. Jul. 21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Mon. Jul. 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Fri. Jul. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 – Chicago, IL @ TBA *

Thu. Aug. 11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon. Aug. 15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

* = with Spencer.

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen / Grand Stand Media