Lizzo Appears in New ‘Star Wars Mandalorian’ Series

Disney+ series The Mandalorian, part of the Star Wars universe, has been one of the most successful shows on any streaming platform in the past couple of years. For their brand new third season, they decided to bring on a couple of prominent pop culture figures for cameos.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Released on Wednesday (April 5), S3E6 “Guns for Hire” saw pop-rap star Lizzo and beloved actor Jack Black join the cast. In an Instagram post celebrating the moment, Lizzo said she cried when she got the role, considering how much her late father loved Star Wars.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage,” she wrote. “The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

Favreau, the creator of The Mandalorian, cast Lizzo as The Dutchess, and Jack Black portrayed her captain. Later in the caption of the post, Lizzo thanked the show’s crew for the opportunity.

“Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars,” she said. “I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

It’s currently unknown if Lizzo will continue her role as The Dutchess, but either way, it’s clear she’s getting the hang of being on screen. Before her inclusion in The Mandalorian, she booked a part in the 2019 film Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, as well as voice acting gigs in The Simpsons and The Proud Family reboot.

Check out a clip of Lizzo in The Mandalorian below.

#mandalorian spoilers

–

–

–

grogu using the force to help duchess lizzo win her game was so sweet i love him pic.twitter.com/J8iqhYY1Qn — emily 🔜 SWCE (@djarinsaber) April 5, 2023

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy