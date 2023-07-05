‘Hip Hop Til Infinity’ Immersive Experience Opening July 26

Written By Peter Burditt

Videos by American Songwriter

Hip Hop Til Infinity, an “immersive trip across 50 years of Hip Hop,” is set to begin on July 26 in New York City’s Hall des Lumières, Manhattan’s most prominent venue for custom-designed immersive art experiences. The producers of this event include global entertainment company Mass Appeal and creative studio SUPERBIEN, all in partnership with Certified (Sony Music Entertainment’s musical platform that celebrates hip-hop).

Per a press release, the event is a “love letter” to hip-hop, and the exhibition’s primary purpose is to shed light on the most noteworthy hip-hop moments over the past 50 years through immersive art experiences that encompass the movement of hip-hop entirely. Through this art, the exhibit plans to portray the evolution of hip-hop in “unique storytelling that is realized in timeless content, original music, live experiences, strategic partnerships, custom products and much, much more.”

That being so, the immersive art covers everything from the genre’s presence in skate culture to its current and growing role in the metaverse. Other interactive pieces in the exhibit are virtual concerts, meet & greets, listening parties, live panels & conversations, and much more.

“Hall des Lumières is honored to host this commemorative installation celebrating such an important cultural milestone,” Managing Director of Hall des Lumières, Tim Ceci, said in a release. “It’s exciting to offer this experience to our guests, something totally unique.”

Additionally, the technology used within these immersive experiences is claimed to be some of the most developed in the world. SUPERBIEN, the company curating and designing the art, is considered as one of “the top players in innovative, multimedia experience production in the world.”

In addition to entertaining hip-hop fans, the event also has a charitable aspect, as the Hip Hop 50 Universe is directly linked to the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

For information regarding the exhibit and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

(Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty)