Public Enemy and Ice-T to Headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop Festival

On October 6-7 at West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C., the first and only National Celebration of Hip-Hop show will take place. Announced on Wednesday (August 23), the festival’s two main headliners will be rap legends Public Enemy and Ice-T, as they look to celebrate 2023 as the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s existence.

“We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone,” Public Enemy’s vibrant emcee Flavor Flav said in a statement attached to the event’s press release. “I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing.”

As noted above by Flav, general admission for The National Celebration of Hip-Hop is free both days, while VIP party and travel packages can be purchased starting today on the festival’s website. Along with Public Enemy and Ice-T, legendary rappers and rap groups like Kurtis Blow, Kid ‘n Play, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, and many more will also give performances. DJ Hurricane will give a special “tribute set” in honor of the Beastie Boys.

“We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic Hip Hop for the 50th celebration!” Ice-T said via press release.

This announcement for the October festival comes just after several other Hip-Hop 50 celebrations earlier this year, most notably the August 11 Hip-Hop 50 Live in Yankee Stadium, which saw acts like Nas, Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, Run-DMC, and more grace the stage. Described as a “once in a lifetime concert,” The National Celebration of Hip-Hop will give attendees “the opportunity to enjoy various activities including guest speakers, comedians, public figures as well as interactive events and exhibits throughout the day,” according to the press release.

“Hip hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” Public Enemy’s other half Chuck D said. “It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images