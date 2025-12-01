ACM Awards to Return to Las Vegas After Three-Year Stint in Texas

For the last three years, the Academy of Country Music Awards have taken place in Frisco, Texas. Today, Monday, December 1, 2025, ACM, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced that the country music awards show will be returning to Las Vegas. This year’s ACM Awards will be the 61st edition of the show and will transpire at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to return to MGM Grand for the 61st ACM Awards next May, a place that holds a lot of history and special memories for the Academy. It truly feels like a homecoming for us,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO, Academy of Country Music. “There’s no better place to host an exciting, global Country Music celebration than fabulous Las Vegas!”

Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions, added, “2026 is going to be a very special year for the ACMs, and partnering with MGM Resorts strengthens our deep commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and experiences for Country Music fans and partners alike.”

Hosted by ACM host veteran, Reba McEntire, last year’s ACM Awards were hosted at the Ford Center at The Star. The stars that were out and about that night included Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and many other notable country music names. This year will seemingly be no different. Although the ACMs have yet to announce a host for this year. Previous hosts include Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and, of course, Reba McEntire.

What’s In Store for the 2026 ACM Awards

On May 17, 2025, the ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. As of now, no additional details surrounding the annual awards show have been announced. However, per a press release dropped by the Academy of Country Music, the country music organization will continue its tradition of celebrating the biggest country acts of the year.

“Returning to the Sunday night timeslot, the 61st ACM Awards promises to build on the momentum of its milestone year, celebrating the artists, collaborations, and moments that continue to shape Country Music,” states the press release.

The ACM Awards week will start on May 15 in Las Vegas. Lastly, tickets for the 2026 awards show will go on sale in early 2026.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images