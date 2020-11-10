More holiday savings have hit the web, including these deals from Shure, which includes a free three-month Amazon Music HD subscription with a purchase of either their MV88+ Video Kit or several BLX® Wireless Systems.

Each of the package deals appeal to music lovers, content creators, professionals, performers and more. The MV88+ Video Kit is an excellent affordable portable audio/video kit with microphone that works great for recording your live shows, demos or rehearsals and is on sale for $219. You can read our review from last year’s Holiday Gear Guide here. The BLX24R/B58 is an affordable wireless vocal setup which can be had for $349- a $50 savings.

Shure MV88+ audio/video recording kit (phone not included)

“We know holiday to-do lists can get long and many of us want to get started early this year,” said Sean Bowman, Director of Retail Sales at Shure. “Shure is offering these deals so you can get the gifts you really want at an incredible value. With many creators and consumers focused on smart spending this holiday, our promotions help them access the top-quality gear on their wish list to sound extraordinary.”

The 2020 Shure holiday promotions can be accessed here and are valid through December 31, 2020:

For the Music Lover—Sound Isolating™ Earphones

Providing detailed, immersive audio in a comfortable design, Shure earphones are crafted for those who want a world-class experience no matter where they are – monitoring while recording from home, commuting, or enjoying music.

$10 Instant Savings on AONIC 215 Sound Isolating Earphones with Inline Remote and Mic for iOS/Android

$30 Instant Savings on SE425 Sound Isolating Earphones

$50 Instant Savings on SE535 Sound Isolating Earphones

For the Podcaster, Content Creator, and Gamer—Easy-to-Use Professional and Digital Microphones

Whether streaming to a live audience, connecting with co-workers, or starting a podcast, everyone wants to prioritize crystal clear sound to prevent picking up any background noise with a compact microphone. Now anyone can record exceptional audio at home with professional gear made easy and meant to last.

$10 Instant Savings on MVL Lavalier Microphone

$20 Instant Savings on MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone (grey or black) and MV5C Home Office Microphone

$20 Instant Savings on VP83 LensHopper™ Camera-Mount Condenser Microphone

$30 Instant Savings on MV88+ Video Kit

$50 Instant Savings on MV51 Digital Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone and VP83F LensHopper Camera-Mount Condenser Microphone with Integrated Flash Recording

For Instrumentalists, Vocalists, Guitarists and Drummers—Wired and Wireless Microphones

Even in remote environments, musicians, instrumentalists, guitarist, and drummers alike can own the audience with professional-quality sound.

$10 Instant Savings on SM58® Microphone

$10 Instant Savings on SM57 Microphone

$50 Instant Savings on DMK57-52, PGASTUDIOKIT4, PGADRUMKIT5, and PGADRUMKIT7 Drum Microphone Kits

$50 Instant Savings on select BLX® Wireless Systems

$100 Instant Savings on KSM8 Dualdyne™ Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone

Shure BLX4R

For the Recording Professional—Studio-Quality Headphones

Optimized for home and studio recording, Shure studio headphones provide excellent sound for recording and monitoring opportunities.

$20 Instant Savings on SRH440 Professional Studio Headphones and SRH840 Professional Monitoring Headphones

$100 Instant Savings on SRH1540 and SRH1840 Premium Headphones

We also spotlighted Shure and Focusrite’s holiday partnership over the weekend, which includes starter packs for musicians and podcasters to get you up and recording. You can view those deals here.