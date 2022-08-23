Hoobastank and Lit Announce Co-Headlining Tour This Fall

Famed ’90s alt/rock band Hoobastank has announced their latest tour dates.

Co-headlining their “Tried-N-True” tour with fellow-SoCal group, Lit, they will be hitting the road this Fall with Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe in tow.

It’s been two decades since Hoobastank’s breakout success with their 2001 self-titled album. Throughout the 20 years, the band has released hit after hit, including singles like “Crawling In The Dark”, “Running Away” and “Remember Me,” which have all been Certified Platinum.

Their tour companions, Lit, shaped the post-grunge landscape of their Southern California home in the ’90s, paving a way for punk successors like No Doubt, Blink 182, and The Offspring. Generation-defining hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable,” “Zip-Lock” and “Lipstick & Bruises” catapulted the band into cult status. Lit’s latest release, Tastes Like Gold from Round Hill Records, features the new single “Mouth Shut.”

The tour will kick off in Nashville, Tennessee on October 14, hitting North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas through mid-November.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, August 26. For more details, visit the official band websites of Hoobastank, HERE, and Lit, HERE.

TOUR DATES:

October 14 – Nashville, TN – SkyDeck



October 15 – High Point, NC – Ziggy’s Outdoor



October 16 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café *



October 18 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo PAC



October 20 – Greenville, SC – Peace Concert Hall



October 22 – Sugar Hill, GA – City Event



October 23 – Wilmington, NC – Surf’s Up



October 26 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor



October 27 – Ocala, FL – Reilly Arts Center



October 28 – Ft. Myers, FL – The Ranch



November 2 – Gollad, TX – Schroeder Hall



November 3 – Cypress, TX – Frio Hill Country



November 4 – New Braunfels, TX – Texas Ski Ranch



November 5 – Carrollton, TX – Festival at The Switchyard +



November 6 – Odessa, TX – The Ector Theatre



November 8 – Cedar Park, TX – The Haute Spot

*Alien Ant Farm will not be on this date.

+ Only Hoobastank and Lit

(Photo by C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images)