Brooks & Dunn Extend Arena Tour

Brooks & Dunn have announced the return of their Reboot Tour with special guest Scotty McCreery in tow.

The Reboot Tour – named for the legendary duo’s 2019 collaborative album Reboot– first embarked in 2021, spawning more tour dates the following year, and now again in 2023 for a 17-date run.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya,” Kix Brooks shared in a statement. “We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave…can’t wait!”

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” McCreery added. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”

Kicking off on May 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, the tour will crisscross the country and come to a close on June 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. See a full list of dates below.

May 4 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T- Mobile Center

May 5 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

May 6 — Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

May 11 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

May 12 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

May 18 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

May 19 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 20 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Jun. 1 — Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center

Jun. 2 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Jun. 3 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Jun. 8 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Jun. 10 — Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jun. 15 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Jun. 16 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Jun. 17 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night