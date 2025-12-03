CMA Country Christmas Glows with Jordan Davis & Little Big Town’s Joyful “Go Tell It On The Mountain”

When it came to the CMA Awards, producers called in top names like Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and more to perform. Making the most of the biggest night in country music, the CMAs even welcomed Little Big Town to the stage. With the holiday season in full swing, CMA Country Christmas once again named Little Big Town as one of the night’s performers. And when covering “Go Tell It On The Mountain”, the country group teamed up with Jordan Davis for an unforgettable, soul-stirring cover.

Just like Wilson at the CMAs, Davis also helmed numerous jobs at once during the CMA Country Christmas. Not only did he perform with Little Big Town, but he also hosted the event alongside Lauren Daigle. Having to host and perform, Davis barely had a moment to rest. But it mattered little as the night was full of Christmas spirit, especially when Little Big Town found their way to the mic.

For Little Big Town, “Go Tell It On The Mountain” held a special place in the band’s history. Although the song dates back to the 1800s, the country group recorded their own version of the song that landed on the Hot Country Songs chart. During the 1960s, Simon & Garfunkel added their names to the song’s history with a cover.

Becoming a Christmas tradition for many around the world, fans loved the version produced by Little Big Town. Looking at the comments, they included, “I first heard this rendition a few years ago and instantly loved it! it has become a favorite of mine during the Christmas season. Love Little Big Town!” Another person added, “Nobody puts Joy into music like Little Big Town!! Love this! Thanks ,Guys!!”

As for Davis, some may still wonder how the singer managed to juggle hosting and performing. Well, just a few months ago, Davis discussed what he liked near him on the stage. Revealing his pre-show routine, he said, “We have smelling salts on the road. We throw them in a Solo cup. Probably 10 minutes before a show, everybody gets a whiff.”

Often used by sports athletes, Davis promised, “Man, it’ll wake you up.”

For those who happened to miss CMA Country Christmas, the special will be available to stream starting tomorrow on Hulu and Disney+.

(Photo by: Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images)