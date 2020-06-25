Bonnaroo Officially Cancels 2020 Festival, Announces Refund Policy

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date.

REFUND INFORMATION

Bonnaroo will now take place on June 17-20, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary. If you are a current 2020 Bonnaroo ticket holder, you will have the opportunity to refund your ticket(s) and camping accommodations for Bonnaroo 2021 by logging into your Frontgate account and selecting the refund option beginning on July 1, 2020. The refund window will close on July 31, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. All ticket holders who do not select the refund option will be automatically rolled over to Bonnaroo 2021. Refunds will be processed in as few as 30 days following the July 31, 2020 deadline. Your refund will be issued to your original method of payment. Note: If you used a layaway plan to purchase your order, your order will be refunded, less the $10 non-refundable layaway fee.

If you purchased a Nashville Shuttle, Airport Shuttle, Hotel package, or purchased tickets through Lyte, Fevo, or Ticketmaster Resale, there will not be a rollover ticket option for 2021. These ticket orders will be automatically refunded. Your refund will be issued to your original method of payment in as few as 30 days from July 31, 2020. New packages for 2021 will be announced and go back on sale at a later date.

2021 TICKET REFUND INFORMATION

If you wish to roll over your 2020 Bonnaroo ticket to Bonnaroo 2021, no action is required.

As an added benefit, should you choose to rollover your ticket(s) to 2021, you’ll receive access to the Bonnaroo virtual festival (Sept 24-27, 2020) for Free (a $50 value). More information will be released in the coming months on this special event.

HOW TO REQUEST A TICKET ROLLOVER:

No action is required.

HOW TO REQUEST A TICKET REFUND:

Log into your Front Gate Tickets account using the appropriate link below. Select the “Your Account” button and then “Order History” at the top navigation bar. This will take you to your ticket purchase. Select “View Order Detail” on the order number you wish to have rolled over to 2021. Click the “REQUEST REFUND” button at the top of your order details. It will automatically initiate the process to rollover that ticket order.

To refund all tickets purchased via Front Gate tickets. Please CLICK HERE.

To refund all tickets purchased via Pollen/Ambassadors. CLICK HERE.

NOTE: If you purchased any of the following tickets or purchased tickets through Lyte, Fevo, or Ticketmaster Resale, there will not be a rollover ticket option for 2021. These ticket orders will be automatically refunded. Your refund will be issued to your original method of payment in as few as 30 days from July 31, 2020. New packages for 2021 will be announced and go back on sale at a later date. If you used a layaway plan to purchase your order, your order will be refunded, less the $10 non-refundable layaway fee.