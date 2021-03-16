Organizers of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival are launching a new concert series, Concerts On the Farm, a calendar of shows, scheduled to run throughout the summer of 2021 at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN.

Kicking off on May 28 with An Evening with Billy Strings, other confirmed performances include Jon Pardi with special guest Jameson Rodgers on May 29, andThe Avett Brothers on July 2-4.

Tickets for Concerts On The Farm will go on sale March 19 with $1 from each ticket benefitting the Bonnaroo Works Fund. Shows will be limited in capacity to keep with social distancing guidelines and feature viewing “pods” spanning 8’x8’ with six feet of distance between each. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to create their own space within their pod, and attendees can order concessions and merchandise on-site via mobile device.

Following strict Covid-19 protocol, masks will be required for all staff and attendees when moving around the venue space and may be removed while inside their own reserved seating area.

“The soundtrack of America is made in Tennessee, and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the return of live music than at the Bonnaroo Farm,” said Mark Ezell, commissioner Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, in a statement. “We’re ready to see our stages and venues full again, and artists back on the road doing what they love. We know music fans are ready as well, and Concerts On The Farm’s approach to delivering live music in a responsible environment will set the bar high for future events.”