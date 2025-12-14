How Fyütch and His 8-Year-Old Daughter Aura V Could Make History at the Grammys (Exclusive)

History has its eyes on this father-daughter duo! Fyütch and his 8-year-old daughter, Aura V, were recently nominated for Best Children’s Music Album at the upcoming 68th annual Grammy Awards. If their album, Harmony, wins the big prize, Aura will make Grammy history.

While fellow 8-year-old Leah Peasall once won a Grammy for her trio’s contribution to the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, Aura would be the youngest individual winner if she and her dad came out victorious. Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was 9 when she won a Grammy with her famous mom. As far as individual Grammys go, LeAnn Rimes holds that record, as she won two trophies when she was 14.

“It would just be awesome to get that award and for her to be the youngest solo winner,” Fyütch recently told American Songwriter. “… I would love to make history with this.”

The pair’s musical journey started with Fyütch, who has been making music since childhood. When he became a teacher, he continued with music by making songs for his students and uploading them to YouTube. Many of those videos quickly went viral.

Watching all the while was his daughter, who began asking to get involved when she was just 5. Some songs followed, before the pair decided to make things official by collaborating on an album.

What to Know About Fyütch and Aura V’s Album

Harmony started as Fyütch’s commission from an education program. As he released singles from the project and they started to gain popularity, Fyütch decided to turn it into an album with his daughter.

“I started noticing we were having this theme of just being creative together, talking about affirmations, and modeling empathy for her,” he said. “She started to give input on the lyrics of the album itself. It just kind of snowballed from there.”

The final product elicits joy and positivity, which the pair is passionate about spreading in today’s climate.

“There’s just a lot of darkness and negativity that a lot of us deal with every day, so I really wanted a project that you can play with your family,” Fyütch said. “All ages can really listen to it. It reinforces these messages of love, coming together, your chosen family, and just having a good time. [It’s a] straight up bop that you can dance to and vibe to.”

Critics saw the appeal. In fact, the Grammy nomination isn’t the first recognition that Harmony has received. Back in June, the album’s title track won the Children’s Music category in American Songwriter’s Song Contest.

“It definitely gave the project a huge stamp of approval,” Fyütch said of his and Aura’s past victory. “When you say a songwriter award, that’s very humbling, because I study songwriters, I study the craft. It was really, really meaningful that this project was given that accolade.”

Fyütch and Aura V on Their Grammy Nomination

Five months later came the Grammy nominations. On the day in question, Fyütch found out about their success via a text from his agent. He decided to pick Aura up from school to tell her the news. The only problem? She didn’t want to leave.

“We were having this like popcorn and movie party… and I did not want to go home,” Aura admitted.

Fyütch convinced her to leave by promising to bring her back that same day. When they got home, the proud dad played the announcement video for her as if it was live.

“She was so excited,” Fyütch recalled. “And then she asked to, sure enough, go back to school.”

Fyütch and Aura V Look Ahead to the Grammys

Though Fyütch has previously been nominated for a Grammy with 1 Tribe Collective, it’s “a totally new experience” this time around.

“This is my first time that I’ll be on the red carpet,” he said. “We’ll get to go to the nominee celebration. We really get to experience the Grammys in a way that I’ve never experienced it.”

Having his daughter with him through it all means more than he can “put into words.”

“Any time me and Aura show up to a place together, we’re showstoppers. I go places by myself and it’s not the same as when I roll with her,” Fyütch said. “So just thinking about us going around L.A. as nominees with these matching outfits, just celebrating, I’m so ready and excited for that.”

As for the part of the experience that Aura is most looking forward to, the budding star said simply, “Meeting Taylor Swift.” Winning would be nice too, though.

“I’d be very happy about it,” Aura said. “I’d be pretty excited about it, because I’ve never won trophy from music.”

Win or lose, Fyütch is proud of what he and Aura have accomplished.

“Awards don’t define the impact that the album has had,” he said. “This album has changed my career. She’s a kid, but she’s been having so much fun. I think one day she’ll realize how much it’s changed her life, whether she realized it or not.”

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will air Feb. 2 on CBS and Paramount+.

