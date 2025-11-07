Tyler Childers, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, and Many More Receive 2026 Country Music Grammy Nominations

Grammy season is here. Today, November 7, the Recording Academy announced its lengthy list of nominees for the 2026 awards show, which will transpire on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. As always, the biggest names in music scored nominations. In country music, a few of those big names include Tyler Childers, Zach Top, and Lainey Wilson.

The Recording Academy’s most recent and notable development in the country music genre is the addition of the Best Traditional Country Album category. Previously, the Grammy Awards only had the Best Country Album category, but given this addition, that award has since been renamed to the Best Contemporary Country Album.

This year, the country awards to look out for are the following: Best Traditional Country Album, Best Contemporary Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Song. Per usual, the Academy nominated many familiar faces, but there might be some names you didn’t expect.

The 2026 Country Music Grammy Nominees

The 2026 nominees for the new category include Charley Crockett, Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson, Margo Price, and Zach Top. For the newly titled category, the nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Tyler Childers, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Miranda Lambert.

Regarding the other three categories mentioned, a few of the nominees are Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, and Reba McEntire. The country musicians to walk away with several nominations this year include Tyler Childers, Zach Top, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Shaboozey, and Jelly Roll. Also, don’t count out the Americana/Roots category. A few of the musicians nominated are Jason Isbell, Jon Batiste, Billy Strings, Jesse Welles, and Molly Tuttle.

No country artists received nominations for any of the Grammys’ big four awards. As always, some folks will gripe about the nominees. However, facts are facts. So, here are the country nominees for the 68th annual Grammy Awards. To read the full list of categories and nominees, visit HERE. Which artists do you believe will go home victorious? Remember to tune in on Sunday, February 1.

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images