How Lou Holtz Helped Create Garth Brooks’ Historic Notre Dame Concert

On Wednesday, college football and sports lost an icon when Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz passed away at 89. Although he once coached for the New York Jets, Holtz’s legacy started when he took the head coach position at the University of Notre Dame. Throughout his career with the Fighting Irish, Holtz led them to claim a national championship in 1988. Spending 11 seasons at Notre Dame, Holtz left with a record of 100-30. But his accomplishments went far beyond the field, as Garth Brooks explained how the coach helped him land his first concert at Notre Dame Stadium.

With numerous athletes and coaches remembering Holtz, Brooks added his name to the list when recalling how he performed a sold-out show at Notre Dame Stadium in October 2018. Setting the stage for the rest of his Stadium Tour, the country singer never forgot how Holtz promoted the idea of him performing.

Knowing that Notre Dame could have picked any singer, Brooks said, “Every gig you take, you take it as if you never get to play another gig again. This one fits perfect. They could’ve chose anyone. And I’m very proud for us, I’m very proud for the people that allow us to be an artist, and most of all I’m proud for country music.”

Garth Brooks Left Notre Dame Fans Wondering, “Why Didn’t This Happen Before?”

Looking at the history of the Notre Dame Stadium, the venue can easily hold over 77,000 screaming fans. First built in 1930 to replace Cartier Field, it wasn’t until decades later that Brooks performed on the historic field.

At that time, Brooks found one of his loudest supporters to be Holtz, who insisted, “Never Before’ is about to happen. To be able to bring all of the enthusiasm and enjoyment to people by having a concert with Garth Brooks, I think, is long overdue. You’ll say, ‘Why didn’t it happen before?’!”

From the family of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/aYWiXYVnLq — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) March 4, 2026

Alongside Brooks, Notre Dame also celebrated the life and legacy of Holtz. “Notre Dame mourns the loss of Lou Holtz, a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

The president of Notre Dame, Robert A Dowd, continued, “Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field, earning their respect and admiration for a lifetime.”

From championship seasons to unforgettable moments like Brooks’ historic concert, Holtz helped shape the spirit of Notre Dame in ways few ever could. For Notre Dame, and for countless fans, Holtz’s legacy will remain part of the stadium’s history forever.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)