Dolly Parton Made One Exception to Her No-Visitors Rule Before Her Death

During her time in the spotlight, Dolly Parton always made it a point to look her best. From her dress to her shoes, the country singer embraced the persona of the Queen of Country Music. And if that wasn’t enough, she had a massive collection of wigs. For any fan of Dolly, they knew and understood her affection for wigs. Sadly, the singer removed herself from the spotlight several months before she passed away in August. Not wanting fans to see her at anything but her best, it seemed that Dolly only allowed one person to visit her on her deathbed.

When Dolly passed away at 80 on August 25, the entire world mourned the loss of not just a singer but a person who spent decades giving back. No matter if it was a charitable donation or the Imagination Library, the hitmaker sought to leave the world a little brighter than she found it. Not wanting family, friends, or fans to see her without her signature wig and makeup, she only allowed a select few people to be at her side. And one of those people just happened to be her longtime wig and makeup artist, Cheryl Riddle.

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Over the past four decades, Riddle nurtured what would become a lifelong friendship with Dolly. Having spent time on the road together, the singer was notorious for always looking her best whenever she stepped in front of the public. But behind the wigs, rhinestones, and makeup, Riddle got to know the woman underneath it all.

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Dolly Parton’s Spirit “Will Live With Us Forever”

Aside from Riddle, Dolly’s nephew and former head of security, Bran Seaver, also spent time with the singer before she passed. Entrusting him with announcing her death, Seaver had the heartbreaking task of breaking the news to fans all over the world.

At the time, Seaver considered it an honor. “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light, and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

Knowing the impact Dolly had on fans, Seaver added, “My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family, whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever.”

While the weeks following her death brought speculation, rumors, and turmoil, Dolly refused to let her final chapter overshadow the colorful life that came before it. Even in her final days, she remained focused on leaving the world a little brighter.

(Photo by Peter Stuart/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)