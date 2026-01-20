How To Vote in Real Time on Netflix’s ‘Star Search’

The year might be 2026, but Netflix is ready to revisit the 1980s with the revamped version of the hit talent show Star Search. Helping launch the careers of stars like Dave Chappelle and Britney Spears, Star Search was eventually canceled in the 1990s. Although the show was revived in the early 2000s, it didn’t pack the same appeal as the earlier edition. But with Netflix now in control, the streaming platform sought to breathe new life into the classic show with a voting system that allowed for real-time results.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the years, shows like American Idol and The Voice offered fans the chance to pick the winner. Having the power to vote, fans often clamored to support their favorite contestant or singer. But fans wouldn’t find out which singers made it to the next round till the following day. However, Netflix wanted to simplify the entire process.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Among the A-List Judges for Netflix’s ‘Star Search’ Reboot]

How The ‘Star Search’ Voting System Works

Here’s how it works – in order for fans to vote during Star Search, they will need to watch the show live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. During the show, viewers will be prompted to vote live, using only their remote. Able to select their favorite singer in a matter of seconds, only one vote can be cast per Netflix account.

With the process considered “mama-proof” by host Anthony Anderson, fans will get to see the results in real time. Even before the episode ends, the contestants will know who moved forward and who was eliminated.

Aside from the new voting system, Star Search also expanded its categories. While the original only featured singers, comedians, and models, Netflix will highlight dancers, singers, musicians, magicians, and more.

For those who happen to miss Star Search when it airs live, episodes can be watched on the platform following the broadcast. But since the voting takes place in real time, viewers watching on demand will not be able to participate in the voting process.

Hoping to find the next entertainment superstar, don’t miss Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen on Star Search, premiering on January 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT only on Netflix.

(Netflix, 2026)