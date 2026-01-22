Jelly Roll Moved to Tears on ‘Star Search’ by “Hard Fought Hallelujah” Performance

While exploring a career in country music, Jelly Roll became a household name thanks to his honesty. Not hiding or running from his past, the singer embraced his flaws and often used them to encourage others to seek a better life. A true light of love, inspiration, and faith, Jelly Roll recently broke down when a contestant on Star Search decided to audition with his hit song “Hard Fought Hallelujah”.

Videos by American Songwriter

Revamping the old talent show, Netflix looked to bring new life to Star Search. While keeping the format mostly the same, the production allowed viewers to vote for their favorite contestant in real time. As for judges, Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jelly Roll hoped to navigate aspiring artists through the competition.

Known for his TikTok videos, Bear Bailey wanted to take his entertainment career to the next level when he auditioned for Star Search. With the judges watching and millions at home tuning in, the singer covered Jelly Roll’s “Hard Fought Hallelujah”.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Gets Real About His Faith, Declares These Two Qualities are “Back In”]

The Country Star Felt The “Holy Spirit” On ‘Star Search’

Before hearing the results of the voting, Jelly Roll could barely contain his emotions, declaring, “What I just seen was a room full of people that might not have ever felt it before, but that was the Holy Spirit God.”

Suggesting that Bailey’s performance brought a spiritual experience to the entire room, Jelly Roll continued, “Let me tell you something about the Holy Spirit God, he don’t care anything about your past, he doesn’t care what you been through, he doesn’t care about your drug addiction. He is your father.”

Originally recorded by Brandon Lake in 2024, the Christian artist released a remixed version featuring Jelly Roll. Having worked with him, Jelly Roll told Bailey, “I know Brandon Lake’s crying somewhere right now.”

Although praising Bailey, only the votes would allow him to move to the next round. Looking at the voting process, each contestant is rated from 1 to 5. Bailey received a 5 from Jelly Roll and Gellar. When it came to Teigen, she offered the singer a 4. And for fans at home, the combined score was 4.6.

Moving forward in the competition, don’t miss Bailey on Star Search, airing live on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Netflix.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)