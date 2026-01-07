Jelly Roll Among the A-List Judges for Netflix’s ‘Star Search’ Reboot

Jelly Roll is on board to help find the next big thing. Netflix has tapped Jelly, along with Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Michelle Gellar, to serve as judges on their upcoming iteration of Star Search.

“Holy s**t, this is big, and I am so so excited,” Teigen wrote on Instagram in the wake of the announcement. “I spent all of yesterday’s promo shoot trying to understand how every remote in the world with arrows of any kind can even do this but I’ve since learned to let it go and trust the process because my mind is too blown.”

“What kind of judge am I going to be? I have no idea. I have no plan,” she continued. “All I know is I cannot wait to see the talent this brings and to spend my Tuesdays and Wednesdays with @sarahmgellar @jellyroll615 and @anthonyanderson and YOU! See you January 20th @netflix.”

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the live Netflix series is a reboot of the iconic show that launched the careers of Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, and Adam Sandler, among others.

“I’m super excited to host this new chapter of Star Search and to introduce such an iconic format to a whole new generation, especially on a global stage like Netflix,” Anderson told Tudum. “The range of talent we’re going to see is going to blow you away, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience all the performances, surprises and sheer excitement that this new era of Star Search will deliver.”

What to Expect from Star Search

This time around, each episode of Star Search will highlight up-and-coming performers. Artists will compete in categories including music, dance, variety, comedy, magic, and juniors. The acts will compete head-to-head as they vie to achieve stardom.

The show will air live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Star Search will feature real-time voting. Viewers will be able to vote with their remotes or by tapping the screen if watching in the app.

As Netflix previously explained, “What hasn’t changed is the emotional undercurrent that defined the show; what’s new is the immediacy.”

“The live voting feature is a total game-changer,” Anderson agreed. “Knowing that fans from all over the world can cast their votes in real time adds a whole new layer of excitement and participation to the mix. It’s like we’re all part of the show and get to be one of the judges.”

Star Search will premiere Jan. 20 on Netflix.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio