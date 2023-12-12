How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals: Support Your Favorite Artist

The Semi-Finals are here. That means the only thing that matters on The Voice is the fan vote. The coaches no longer have any power. Only the fans tuning in from across the country can decide who moves on and who goes home. With that in mind, it’s important to know how to vote for the singer who should rise to the top this season.

Videos by American Songwriter

Casting a vote for The Voice is fairly simple. Those who want to do so from their phone can download the show’s official Android or iOS app. Additionally, fans can go to NBC.com/VoiceVote to cast their ballots.

[RELATED: Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch the Semi-Finals]

While voting is simple, there are some rules. First and foremost, fans must log in with a valid email address. This limits the votes to one per person. At the very least, it discourages casting multiple votes by making it more complicated to do so. Additionally, fans must be 18 years old to vote.

Fans can vote as soon as tonight’s episode of The Voice ends. Voting closes at 7 a.m. EST Tuesday.

Who Won the Vote Last Week on The Voice?

Twelve singers entered the Live round of The Voice last week. The fans’ vote sent nine contestants to The Voice Semi-Finals. Unlike in other rounds, the teams aren’t equally matched going into tonight’s episode. Team Reba and Team Niall each have three singers. Team Legend has two and Team Gwen has a single contestant remaining.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals: Who Are the 9 Artists Remaining?]

It’s interesting to see Niall Horan and Reba McEntire running neck and neck in the Semi-Finals. This is McEntire’s first season on the show and Horan’s last. Horan is looking for a win to cap off his tenure as a coach while McEntire is looking to build momentum.

Team Reba has Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar, and Jordan Rainer to compete in the Semi-Finals. Rainer was last week’s instant Save.

Mara Justine, Huntley, and Nini Iris will carry the Team Niall banner into the Semi-Finals.

Mac Royals and Lila Forde will represent Team Legend.

Team Gwen’s sole remaining contestant is BIAS.

Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images