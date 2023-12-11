‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals: Who Are the 9 Artists Remaining?

The competition continues to heat up on The Voice. The Semi-Finals begin tonight. The final nine contestants will take the stage to compete for their place in the next round. At this point in the game, the coaches have no power. Only the audience’s votes can decide who stays and who goes home.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last week, the final 12 contestants competed for their place in the Semi-Finals. On Monday (December 4), they took the stage to prove to the nation that they deserve to move forward. The fans voted and narrowed the pool down to nine contestants.

[RELATED: Voters Make Their Final Decisions on ‘The Voice’ Live Show Eliminations]

Before, all of the coaches went into each round with the same number of contestants. Now, however, that isn’t the case.

The Final Nine Contestants on The Voice

Reba McEntire is going into tonight’s episode with a stacked lineup of powerful singers. Last week, the fans voted to keep Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar, and Jordan Rainer. Rainer took last week’s Save Spot sending Team Reba into this round with three viable vocalists. She’s well on her way to a win in her first season on The Voice.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Instant Save: How to Vote]

Niall Horan is also coming into tonight’s show with a stacked lineup. Mara Justine, Huntley, and Nini Iris will carry the Team Niall banner into the Semi-Finals. All of these performers have shown themselves to have the vocal chops and star power to take home the win on this season of The Voice.

John Legend didn’t fare as well as the McEntire or Horan. Only two of his singers are heading into the Semi-Finals. Luckily, both of those contestants are fan favorites with star power to share. Mac Royals and Lila Forde will carry the Team Legend banner into the next round.

Gwen Stefani is going into tonight’s show at a disadvantage. Last week’s voting left Team Gwen with only one singer. Country vocalist BIAS will be the only member of Stefani’s team competing in the Semi-Finals.

The Voice airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC and streams live on the NBC app. Additionally, it will be available to stream with the rest of the season on Peacock starting tomorrow (December 12).

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TNT