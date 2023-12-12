‘The Voice’: 16-Year-Old Phenom Ruby Leigh Dazzles With Cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

Ready to take the stage and sing her heart out, The Reba’s Ruby Leigh kicked off the semifinals of The Voice season 24 with John Denver’s famous track, “Take Me Home, County Roads.”

Prior to performing on stage, Leigh met with Reba to discuss strategy and how she should approach the hit song on The Voice live show. While coaching Ruby, Reba encourages her to use her “yodel” more so than usual. She then “Rubify it” As she begins to perform the song in a cappella, Reba continues encouraging her to “yodel it up” but it appears to be a bit too much.

However, that didn’t stop John Legend from quickly addressing the performance by saying that Ruby is consistent and always “authentically” herself. He also said that while he loves the high notes, she seemed to be reaching. Reba added nothing but praise for Ruby. “You did everything to perfect,” she declared. “you sang your butt off tonight.”

Following the performance, fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their immediate thoughts on Leigh’s rendition. “Damn Ruby Leigh’s cover of John Denver’s Country Road!” one fan declared using Leonard DiCaprio’s famous clapping gif.

Another fan went on to say that Leigh just won The Voice season 24. “Ruby took a John Denver song everyone in America knows and owned it as her own,” the fan stated. “This girl has chops. I am ready to pay for a concert ticket today to see ASAP. Ruby Leigh is the next voice.”

Then finally an additional fan predicted that Denver himself would have appreciated the rendition. “John Denver is in Heaven shouting FAR OUT over that performance of Country Roads by Ruby Leigh!”

Leigh will now have to wait for America to decide her The Voice season 24 fate.

(Featured Image by The Voice/Instagram)