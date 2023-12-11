Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch the Semi-Finals

There will be a new episode of The Voice tonight. More than that, it is the first night of the Semi-Finals. Last Monday (December 4), the final 12 contestants performed in the first round of Live Shows. The fans chose who would leave and who would stay. Tonight, the final nine contestants will take the stage in hopes of moving to the next round.

The new episode of The Voice airs tonight (December 11) at 8/7c on NBC. Those without cable can also watch it on the NBC app, on FuboTV, and other streaming services that offer live TV broadcasts. Additionally, tonight’s episode will be available to stream on Peacock starting tomorrow morning. The rest of the season is there to binge as well.

Catch Up Before a New Episode of The Voice Airs Tonight

Last week, all four coaches went into the Live Show round with three contestants. They all took the stage to deliver the best performances possible. Then, fans across the country voted to see who would stay and who would go home.

One major thing that changed between previous rounds of The Voice and tonight’s new episode is that the teams aren’t even. Before, each coach went into the rounds with an equal number of singers. This time around, though, that isn’t the case.

Reba McEntire is one step closer to landing a win in her first season as a coach on The Voice. She is going into the Semi-Finals with three powerful singers. The fans voted to keep Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar. Additionally, Jordan Rainer took the Save Spot.

Niall Horan’s team is also going into the Semi-Finals strong. Three singers—Mara Justine, Nini Iris, and Huntley—will carry the Team Niall banner into the next round.

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice—and the rest of the competition will have an interesting dynamic. Team Niall and Team Reba seem to be the strongest teams at the moment. This is McEntire’s first year on the show and Horan’s last. A win would mean much for both coaches.

John Legend’s team isn’t doing as well going into the Semi-Finals. Mac Royals and Lile Forde are the only singers left to compete for Team Legend. Fortunately for the longtime coach, both Royals and Forde are fan favorites with plenty of talent.

Gwen Stefani is going into the Semi-Finals at a marked disadvantage. BIAS, the young country singer, is the only contestant left to carry the Team Gwen banner. However, he’s a strong performer with a golden voice. So, what Team Gwen lacks in numbers, it makes up for in power.

