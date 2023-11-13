How to Watch the Season Two Premiere of Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’

The second season of Blake Shelton’s Barmageddon premieres tonight on USA. However, there are plenty of ways to watch the show for those who don’t have cable.

Those who want the live TV experience without cable and don’t mind spending a little money can catch the show on Sling TV. The live television streaming platform offers several channel packages with varying monthly rates. The cheapest package that features USA is $40/month. However, first-time subscribers will get a hefty discount on their first month.

Additionally, Barmegeddon appears on several streaming platforms that offer free trials. As a result, fans can tune in and see what Shelton, Carson Daly, and Nikki Bella have to offer this season without paying a dime. Fubo TV, DIRECTV Stream, and YouTube TV also offer free trials.

Those who already have Hulu + Live TV can also watch new episodes of Barmageddon. However, that service doesn’t offer a free trial period.

Those who want to see the first season of Shelton’s wild celebrity competition show are in luck. The entire eight-episode first season is also available to stream on all of the above platforms.

Shelton is bringing a great new lineup of celebrities to the show’s new season. Ice-T, Lauren Alaina, Boyz II Men, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Kelly Clarkson, and more will enter the Nashville location of Ole Red to test their strength and skill in a series of bar-themed games. Watch a sneak peek of season two below—it showcases many of the games and contestants coming this season.

The show also has a lasting connection to the late singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett. He co-penned the show’s theme song with his Coral Reefer Band bandmate Mac McAnally. Shelton connected with Buffett’s manager, Irving Azoff to get the song written. He reached out to Azoff and said, “Tell Jimmy to write a song for the show, I’ll record.”

“I committed to recording this song before I ever heard it. I figured Jimmy Buffett can pull this off. If anybody in the world can, it’s got to be Jimmy Buffett,” Shelton said of the theme song. Shelton went on to say that the song was perfect for the show. “It really is actually just a good, fun song. It gets stuck in your head,” he added. “Who else can say that Jimmy Buffett wrote the theme song for their TV show?”