‘The Voice’ is Back and All New on Monday

On Monday (April 17), the cast of Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, and Niall Horan will somehow get even more star-studded.

After a week off (well, after last week’s highlight show), the popular NBC singing competition show, The Voice, is back.

And its cast of four coaches will be joined on Monday by country icon and actor, Reba McEntire, who will be joining the show as a Mega Mentor.

“This is the raddest Mega Mentor we’ve ever had,” said Clarkson.

Those looking to tune into the show last week saw the highlight clips show. But now, as the show transitions from two days a week (Mondays and Tuesdays) down to one (Mondays), McEntire will bring her signature charm, a knack for melody, and eye-catching red hair to the competition show.

This year is also longtime coach Blake Shelton’s final season with The Voice. So, perhaps viewers will be treated to something special from him and McEntire.

Beginning Monday, the show’s popular Knockout Rounds will resume at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. The episodes will also air the next day on the streaming service, Peacock. Once the Knockout Rounds conclude, the show will continue to the Playoffs and, finally, the prestigious Live Shows.

According to NBC.com, there will be a couple of Tuesday shows again in May.

“The next Tuesday episode won’t be until the Season 23 finale, which will be Monday, May 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Tuesday, May 23 at 9/8c on NBC,” read the NBC website. Both episodes will be streamable the day after they air on Peacock.”

As mentioned, this season marks the final outing for Shelton, who broke the news to fans earlier this year.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared in an announcement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people; you are the best.”

