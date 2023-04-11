No New Episodes of ‘The Voice’ This Week, See Schedule Changes for April and May

Those looking to tune into The Voice on Monday night (April 10) may have been surprised not to see any new performances. Monday night during the normal time slot, the show instead aired a recap highlight show for the 2023 season.

The clips show is something of a halftime pause for the NBC singing competition show. Here’s what fans can expect in the coming weeks for the season—aka coach Blake Shelton’s final term.

The show, which features coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan along with host Carson Daly, is set to resume on Monday, April 17. And from now on, the show will only air on Mondays for the current season.

“Mega Mentor” Reba McEntire will join the show on April 17 to help the remaining contestants.

Beginning next week, the show’s popular Knockout Rounds will resume at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. The episodes will also air the next day on the streaming service, Peacock. Once the Knockout Rounds conclude, the show will continue to the Playoffs and, finally, the prestigious Live Shows.

According to NBC.com, there will be a couple of Tuesday shows again in May.

“The next Tuesday episode won’t be until the Season 23 finale, which will be Monday, May 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Tuesday, May 23 at 9/8c on NBC,” read the NBC website. Both episodes will be streamable the day after they air on Peacock.”

As mentioned, this season marks the final outing for Shelton.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared in an announcement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people; you are the best.”

