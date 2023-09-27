Blake Shelton Returns to TV with Second Season of ‘Barmageddon’

Blake Shelton is set to return to television this fall for a second season of his game show Barmageddon. Co-hosted by Shelton, Carson Daly, and former WWE star Nikki Garcia, the new season premieres on Monday (November 13) and will feature a series of bar-themed competitions with celebrities.

Filmed at Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Nashville, Tennessee, each episode faces two celebrities against one another to compete in a round of five games.

Some of the featured games on Barmageddon include Talk Derby to Me, Tic Tac Throwdown, Fool’s Ball, and The Wheel of Redemption, which offers struggling celebrities the change to make a comeback. Returning games include Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”).

The winner of each competition will receive “a much-needed prize for a viral internet sensation each has chosen to support,” according to USA Network.

Throughout the season, Shelton is also scheduled to compete against his wife Gwen Stefani, rapper Ice-T, and Lauren Alaina. Other season guests include Kelly Clarkson, Boyz II Men, Jelly Roll, and Colbie Caillat, among others.



The series theme song, composed by the late Jimmy Buffett, will also remain the same. Prior to the premiere of Barmageddon in 2022, Shelton asked Buffett for permission to sing his 1977 “Margaritaville” in a future episode. Instead, Buffett ended up writing the theme song for the entire show.

“We reached out to get permission to sing ‘Margaritaville’ as one of the intro songs — every show opens with a singalong song,” recalled Shelton. “And I got an email back from [them] — they just forwarded Jimmy’s email back to him onto me — that said, ‘Yeah, they can do this song. I love the title of that TV show. That sounds like a good song.”

Barmageddon will also feature a special holiday-themed episode on Monday (December 4), which will feature new competitions, including Reindeer Games, Doodle All the Way, Merry Axe-Mas, Christmas Carol-okie, and Little Drummer Boy (and Girl).

The full list of competitors appearing on Barmageddon, season 2, include:

Kelly Clarkson vs. Michelle Rodriguez

Gwen Stefani vs. Blake Shelton

David Arquette vs. Colbie Caillat

Jelly Roll vs. Gabriel Iglesias

Carly Pearce vs. Boyz II Men

Ice-T vs. Blake Shelton

Rob Riggle vs. Chris Hardwick

Nikki Glaser vs. Al Madrigal

Bill Engvall vs. AJ McCarron

Lauren Alaina vs. Blake Shelton

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT