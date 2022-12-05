‘Barmageddon’ Premieres Tonight with Blake Shelton, Kane Brown

There’s a new celebrity game show in town! Barmageddon premieres on USA Network tonight (Dec. 5) at 11 p.m. ET. The new television series, which showcases celebrity guests competing in “wild bar games,” debuts with Blake Shelton and features Kane Brown.

“It’s gonna be a party on Monday’s #Barmageddon season premiere!” the television channel shared on Twitter. “Come hang with @kanebrown and @BlakeShelton, 11/10c on @USA_Network.”

The new televisions series also features longtime television personality Carson Daly (who also is Shelton’s co-star on The Voice) and professional wrestler Nikki Bella.

According to the network, “Buddies Blake Shelton and Carson Daly star in and executive produce the exciting celebrity game show while WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella brings the heat as host. In each episode, the trio’s celebrity friends go head-to-head in unique and over-the-top bar games, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, and Drunken Axe Hole.”

The show takes place at Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, in Nashville. Daly serves as the show’s bartender, while Shelton performs with his house band for live music sing-alongs. Each episode has two celebrities playing a set of five games at the bar.

“Blake, Lee [Metzger], and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville,” Daly previously said in a statement. “Having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance—bar games.”

Celebrity guests competing against each other are:

Gwen Stefani vs. Sheryl Crow

Elle King vs. Chris Young

Clint Boyer vs. Jimmie Johnson

Sasha Banks vs. Brie Bella

Jay Pharoah vs. Martin Kove

Trace Adkins vs. Coach Mike Vrabel

Blake Shelton vs. Kane Brown

Lil Rel Howery vs. Malin Akerman

“It’s so stupid you can’t not watch it,” Shelton said when the game show was announced in May.

"It's so stupid you can't not watch it," Shelton said when the game show was announced in May.

Photo by: Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal