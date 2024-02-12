How to Watch “The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time”

Billy Joel‘s 100th residency show at Madison Square Garden will air on CBS on April 14 after being filmed on March 28, 2024. His record-breaking residency will end in July after an overall total of 150 shows beginning with his MSG debut in 1978. Every show has been sold out since the very first.

Videos by American Songwriter

The CBS special is titled The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time. After Joel’s 100th show, the residency will continue for four more shows into July, when it will then come to a close.

The 100th will air on April 14 at 9 pm Eastern on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. This is also his first concert to ever air on a broadcast network, according to a report from Deadline.

[RELATED: “Turn the Lights Back On” Becomes Billy Joel’s First Adult Contemporary Chart Hit in 26 Years]

Billy Joel to End His Madison Square Garden Residency With 150 Total Shows

As for Joel’s final series of shows, Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan and New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the residency’s impact on the city in a press conference.

“There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG,” said Mayor Adams, per Variety. “For more than 50 years, Billy’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all.”

Additionally, Dolan said, “Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history – not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall. 150 sold out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy’s extraordinary talent, beloved catalog, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance.”

Joel began his residency in 2014, after being named Madison Square Garden’s first music franchise. He starting by playing a show there every month, but audiences demanded more. He played his 100th lifetime show at MSG in July 2018, and then-mayor Andrew Cuomo declared July 18, 2018 “Billy Joel Day” in New York City. Will he give fans a triple milestone this year—10 years, 150 shows, all on Billy Joel Day?

It seems like Joel is bypassing his unofficial holiday by just a few days, playing his final show on July 25. Check out tickets on Stubhub.

Featured Image by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic