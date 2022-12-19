Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Residency Show After Contracting “Viral Infection”

Billy Joel was forced to cancel his final show of 2022 in his long-running residency at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City to recover after contracting a viral infection.

“I’m disappointed to share that I’m under doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19 concert at Madison Square Garden to June,” shared Joel on his social media pages. “I’m so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn’t happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.”

An additional comment posted on Joel’s official website confirmed that the postponed residency show is rescheduled for June 2, 2023. “All tickets purchased for the December 19, 2022 concert will be honored on Friday, June 2, 2023, and will not need to be exchanged,” read the statement. “Please note, the June 2nd performance is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game.”

The iconic singer has been performing his residency, Billy Joel at The Garden, once a month at Madison Square Garden since January 2014. In August 2022, a release stated that Joel’s residency will continue to go on “as long as the demand continues,” said Joel.

Joel’s final December concert of 2022 at MSG would have marked Joel’s 86th monthly and 132nd career-long show at the venue.

“In December 2013, Billy Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise,” read the statement, “joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises—the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.”

Photo: Sony Music Entertainment