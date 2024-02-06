“Turn the Lights Back On” Becomes Billy Joel’s First Adult Contemporary Chart Hit in 26 Years

Billy Joel’s new single, “Turn the Lights Back On,” is already having an impact on the Billboard charts. The tune, which was released this past Thursday, February 1, debuted at No. 11 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary tally.

This marks the first time the Piano Man has had a song on the AC chart since March 1998. That’s when Joel’s cover of the Gerry Goffin-Carole King composition “Hey Girl” spent its final week on the tally after peaking at No. 13 in January 1998. Joel’s rendition of “Hey Girl” appeared on his 1997 Greatest Hits Volume III compilation.

Joel’s last song to break into the Top 10 of the Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart was his cover of the Bob Dylan song “To Make You Feel My Love,” which spent two weeks at No. 9 in August-September 1997. The tune also was featured on his Greatest Hits Volume III album.

“Turn the Lights Back On” also has become Joel’s highest-debuting song on the AC tally. His previous was “To Make You Feel My Love,” which debuted at No. 23.

As previously reported, Joel gave “Turn the Lights Back On” its live debut on the 2024 Grammy Awards this past Sunday, February 4. The song, which was co-written and produced by Freddy Wexler, is the first new original tune the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has released since 2007.

Joel on His Inspiration to Make New Music Again

Joel has been explaining in multiple recent interviews that it was Wexler who inspired to work on new music again. The two were introduced through one of Joel’s family doctors, and Joel said he connected with Wexler as they discussed the process of writing songs.

In recent episode of the Audacy Check In podcast, Joel discussed how he bonded with Wexler.

“He understood what it was like, the whole songwriting process, and how lonely it is when you do it on your own,” Joel noted.

“The whole point of why I got into music in the first place, the same reason [Wexler] did, it was fun,” he added. “Music is fun, rock ‘n’ roll was fun. It was all about having fun, and I kind of lost that. And I turned the lights off, because it wasn’t fun anymore. And this song, ‘Turn the Lights Back On,’ was of its topic.”

“Turn the Lights Back On” is available now via digital formats. You also can purchase the song as a vinyl single at Joel’s online store.

Joel’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Joel has a busy 2024 tour schedule lined up. His next concert takes place this Friday, February 9, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show is part of his long-running monthly residency at the famous venue, which is set to wind down on July 25. Check out his full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

